The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $7.00 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Children’s Place in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will earn $7.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.27. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Children’s Place’s current full-year earnings is $7.00 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Children’s Place’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Get Children's Place alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PLCE. StockNews.com cut Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Children’s Place from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Children’s Place from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.60.

Children’s Place Trading Up 0.7 %

PLCE opened at $44.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.64. The company has a market capitalization of $587.96 million, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.97. Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $36.97 and a 52 week high of $113.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($1.86). Children’s Place had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 60.35%. The company had revenue of $380.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Children’s Place’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity at Children’s Place

In related news, Director John E. Bachman bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,007. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Children’s Place

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,307,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,875,000 after acquiring an additional 253,484 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,225,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 816.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,918,000 after purchasing an additional 178,847 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,656,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About Children’s Place

(Get Rating)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.