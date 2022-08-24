The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $7.42 Per Share (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note issued on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will earn $7.42 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.51. The consensus estimate for Estée Lauder Companies’ current full-year earnings is $7.54 per share.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Edward Jones raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.65.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $265.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $94.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $259.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.38. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $225.39 and a 52 week high of $374.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.81%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

