The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 21.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 1,187.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter worth about $1,042,000. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 18.8% during the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,696,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About The Hain Celestial Group

HAIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. CL King began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

