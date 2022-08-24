The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PNC. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $175.00 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $166.49 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.39 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The stock has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

