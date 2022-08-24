The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS) Major Shareholder Bitnile Holdings, Inc. Buys 45,000 Shares of Stock

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS – Get Rating) major shareholder Bitnile Holdings, Inc. acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $355,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,728,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,633,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bitnile Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Singing Machine alerts:

On Thursday, August 4th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. acquired 1,000 shares of Singing Machine stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $7,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. acquired 16,000 shares of Singing Machine stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. acquired 18,769 shares of Singing Machine stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.57 per share, with a total value of $142,081.33.

On Thursday, July 21st, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. bought 34,831 shares of Singing Machine stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $268,198.70.

On Tuesday, July 19th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. acquired 12,117 shares of Singing Machine stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.06 per share, with a total value of $97,663.02.

On Thursday, July 14th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. bought 851 shares of Singing Machine stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.73 per share, with a total value of $7,429.23.

On Thursday, July 7th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. bought 1,300 shares of Singing Machine stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $10,361.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. purchased 1,300 shares of Singing Machine stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.78 per share, for a total transaction of $10,114.00.

On Thursday, June 30th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. acquired 5,000 shares of Singing Machine stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $40,750.00.

On Tuesday, June 28th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. bought 1,200 shares of Singing Machine stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.31 per share, for a total transaction of $9,972.00.

Singing Machine Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MICS opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. The Singing Machine Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $14.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Singing Machine

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Singing Machine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Singing Machine stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Singing Machine at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Singing Machine

(Get Rating)

The Singing Machine Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer karaoke audio equipment, accessories, and musical recordings in North America, Europe, and Australia. It offers karaoke products under the Singing Machine brand; licensed karaoke microphone products under the Carpool Karaoke brand; microphone accessories and portable Bluetooth microphones under the Party Machine brand; music entertainment singing machines for children under the brand Singing Machine Kids; and karaoke music subscription services for the iOS and Android platforms, as well as a web-based download store and integrated streaming services for hardware.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Singing Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singing Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.