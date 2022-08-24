The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stake Lowered by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,908 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,787 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in TJX Companies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,650,272 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $277,130,000 after acquiring an additional 202,103 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 268,758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $20,405,000 after acquiring an additional 56,133 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $63.89 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,168. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,090 shares of company stock worth $9,433,014 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.