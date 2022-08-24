Theodore Walker Cheng-De King Acquires 2,000,000 Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Stock

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) major shareholder Theodore Walker Cheng-De King purchased 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,998,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,150. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Avaya Stock Performance

AVYA opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.38. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $22.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54.

Get Avaya alerts:

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.88 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 32.42% and a negative net margin of 53.11%. The business’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Avaya

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,375,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,594,000 after buying an additional 205,494 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,790,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,711,000 after buying an additional 1,752,587 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,678,000 after buying an additional 1,769,074 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,860,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,253,000 after buying an additional 1,342,087 shares during the period. Finally, Voss Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 2,594,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after buying an additional 1,569,268 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Avaya from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avaya from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lowered shares of Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen lowered shares of Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avaya has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Avaya Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.