TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) and Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Critical Contrast

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) and Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.0% of TMC the metals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Wealth Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 30.2% of TMC the metals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get TMC the metals alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for TMC the metals and Wealth Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TMC the metals 0 3 0 0 2.00 Wealth Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

TMC the metals presently has a consensus target price of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 344.79%. Given TMC the metals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe TMC the metals is more favorable than Wealth Minerals.

This table compares TMC the metals and Wealth Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TMC the metals N/A N/A -$141.30 million ($0.41) -2.06 Wealth Minerals N/A N/A -$7.49 million ($0.04) -5.27

Wealth Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TMC the metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

TMC the metals has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wealth Minerals has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TMC the metals and Wealth Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TMC the metals N/A -102.60% -71.92% Wealth Minerals N/A -26.22% -23.22%

Summary

TMC the metals beats Wealth Minerals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TMC the metals

(Get Rating)

TMC the metals company Inc., a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. TMC the metals company Inc., through its subsidiaries, holds exploration rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the CCZ of the Pacific Ocean. Its products are used in electric vehicles (EV), renewable energy storage markets, EV wiring, clean energy transmission, manganese alloy production required for steel production, and other applications. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to TMC the metals company Inc. TMC the metals company Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Wealth Minerals

(Get Rating)

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. It principally holds interests in the Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile. Wealth Minerals Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.