Todd P. Kelsey Sells 3,000 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,198. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Plexus Stock Down 1.3 %

PLXS stock opened at $93.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.14. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $99.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.00.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $981.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.32 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plexus

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Plexus by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Plexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Plexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Plexus by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Plexus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLXS. Raymond James upgraded shares of Plexus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

