TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Purchased by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co raised its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 99.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.8% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 34,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on TotalEnergies from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($49.08) to €51.30 ($52.35) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.14) to €58.00 ($59.18) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.63.

NYSE:TTE opened at $54.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $142.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.21. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $43.21 and a one year high of $61.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.5099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 3.66%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

