Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) vs. Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Financial Contrast

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) and Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Digital Media Solutions has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trip.com Group has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Digital Media Solutions and Trip.com Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Media Solutions $427.93 million 0.17 $2.20 million ($0.29) -3.97 Trip.com Group $3.14 billion 5.13 -$86.00 million ($0.80) -33.61

Analyst Recommendations

Digital Media Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Trip.com Group. Trip.com Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digital Media Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings for Digital Media Solutions and Trip.com Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Media Solutions 0 1 3 0 2.75 Trip.com Group 0 2 9 0 2.82

Digital Media Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $4.63, suggesting a potential upside of 302.17%. Trip.com Group has a consensus price target of $31.38, suggesting a potential upside of 16.68%. Given Digital Media Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Digital Media Solutions is more favorable than Trip.com Group.

Profitability

This table compares Digital Media Solutions and Trip.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Media Solutions -2.51% -3.09% -7.88% Trip.com Group -16.53% 0.51% 0.28%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.3% of Digital Media Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.5% of Trip.com Group shares are held by institutional investors. 86.4% of Digital Media Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Trip.com Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, insurance, home services, brand performance, automotive, gig, health and wellness, and career placements. It also provides managed services that help clients to access and control the advertising expenses; and marketing automation software as a service to clients. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services. It also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group, semi-group, and customized and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, such as air, cruise, bus, and car rental services. In addition, the company offers integrated transportation and accommodation services; destination transportation and ticket, activity, insurance, visa, and tour guide services; user support, supplier management, and customer relationship management services; and in-destination products and services. Further, it provides its corporate clients with business visit, incentive trip, meeting and conference, travel data collection and analysis, industry benchmark, cost saving analysis, and travel management solutions; and Corporate Travel Management System, an online platform that integrates information management, online booking and authorization, online enquiry, and travel reporting systems. Additionally, the company offers online advertising and financial services. It operates under the Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com, and Skyscanner brands. The company was formerly known as Ctrip.com International, Ltd. and changed its name to Trip.com Group Limited in October 2019. Trip.com Group Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

