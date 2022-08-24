Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,858 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $7,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $384,675,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 23.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,021,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $827,554,000 after acquiring an additional 962,047 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 22.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,204,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,978,000 after acquiring an additional 770,655 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 25.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,755,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,579,000 after acquiring an additional 770,512 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $2,456,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE TWLO opened at $72.84 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.48 and a 12 month high of $373.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TWLO. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $131,165.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,118,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $131,165.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,118,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $70,534.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,260,003.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,148. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

