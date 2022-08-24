Twin Tree Management LP Makes New Investment in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,602 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,550,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,082 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 616.3% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,304,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,615,000 after buying an additional 1,122,574 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 2,756.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 640,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,230,000 after buying an additional 617,761 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,722,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,023,000 after buying an additional 457,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 780,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,063,000 after buying an additional 420,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Varonis Systems from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Varonis Systems from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.93.

Insider Activity

Varonis Systems Price Performance

In other news, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 8,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $294,554.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 161,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,348,146.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 8,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $294,554.49. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 161,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,348,146.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $47,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,906.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.63 and a 200 day moving average of $36.45. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.58 and a 12 month high of $73.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -23.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Varonis Systems

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.