Twin Tree Management LP Sells 28,540 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Twin Tree Management LP cut its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 75.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,450 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 28,540 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LUV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James raised Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.06.

Insider Activity

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $37.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $34.36 and a twelve month high of $56.33.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

