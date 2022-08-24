Twin Tree Management LP Sells 38,724 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Twin Tree Management LP trimmed its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 93.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 38,724 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KNX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 244.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,619,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,669 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth about $24,964,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 893,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,472,000 after acquiring an additional 359,528 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth about $15,189,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 844,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,473,000 after acquiring an additional 251,468 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KNX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.94.

In related news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $132,432.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,509.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $54.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.24. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.44 and its 200-day moving average is $50.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

