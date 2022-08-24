Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Rosenblatt Securities

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $54.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Twitter from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

NYSE TWTR opened at $39.86 on Wednesday. Twitter has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.84 and a 200-day moving average of $40.21. The stock has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of -199.30 and a beta of 0.62.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.31). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 15,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $588,055.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 396,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,060,862.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 688,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,460,652.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 15,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $588,055.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 396,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,060,862.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,266 shares of company stock worth $2,186,340 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 238,015 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,287,000 after buying an additional 80,582 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Twitter by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 76,168 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Twitter by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 64,945 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

