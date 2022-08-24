Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Stake Lessened by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) by 95.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 290,969 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Ultralife worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultralife by 44.5% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ultralife by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 901,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ultralife by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 189,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 29.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultralife in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Ultralife Trading Up 3.1 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ:ULBI opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $79.54 million, a P/E ratio of -54.77 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average is $4.90. Ultralife Co. has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.24.

In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 30,690 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $159,588.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 740,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,849,835.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 30,690 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $159,588.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 740,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,849,835.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 30,848 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $141,900.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 771,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,524.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 130,270 shares of company stock valued at $626,056. 40.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ultralife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.