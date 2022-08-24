Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,504 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 61.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. DZ Bank lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $46.59 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.54 and a 1-year high of $56.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.67 and a 200-day moving average of $46.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.4555 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

