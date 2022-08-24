United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,968 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,797 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.20% of United Rentals worth $51,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $307.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.01. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.66 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. StockNews.com upgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $307.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at $26,089,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,361 shares of company stock worth $6,142,963. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

