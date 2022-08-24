Vaishali S. Bhatia Sells 10,435 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Stock

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $563,803.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,021.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $53.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.00. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $29.14 and a 52-week high of $58.50.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $1.03. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 143.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.13.

Institutional Trading of HF Sinclair

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

