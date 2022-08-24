Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 859 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,287 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5 in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in F5 in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in F5 by 1,104.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 in the first quarter worth about $95,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FFIV. TheStreet downgraded F5 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $273.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $235.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut F5 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.38.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $165.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.15. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.43 and a 1 year high of $249.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.41.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $674.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.81 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.83%. F5’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $337,550.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,548.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other F5 news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 2,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $337,550.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,548.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.73, for a total value of $164,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,062 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,798 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

