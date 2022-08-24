Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.22 Million Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Snap-on by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in Snap-on by 40.8% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 51,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,486,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 296,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,997,000 after buying an additional 137,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNA. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

Snap-on Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total transaction of $108,975.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,953.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total transaction of $4,200,352.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total transaction of $108,975.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,953.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $223.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $235.36. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.50.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.