VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,582,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,655,000 after acquiring an additional 420,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,535,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $53.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.01 and a 200-day moving average of $55.73. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $50.90 and a 52 week high of $63.57.

