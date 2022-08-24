Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.93.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Vertex from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vertex from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Vertex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VERX opened at $13.19 on Friday. Vertex has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -188.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.70 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.50% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Vertex’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $1,698,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,511,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,109,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 34,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $338,490.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,919.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 150,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $1,698,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,511,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,109,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,261,253 shares of company stock valued at $39,657,592. Insiders own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vertex

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vertex by 712.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vertex during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Vertex during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vertex by 4,560.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vertex by 547.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

