Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lowered its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,411 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,878 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 950,643 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 390,581 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,364 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,710,812.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,339,667.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,710,812.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,339,667.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total value of $5,156,732.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,413,626.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,520 shares of company stock valued at $59,937,985 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $286.25 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $305.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.06. The company has a market capitalization of $73.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on VRTX. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.65.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

