Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Stock Position Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Viad were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Viad in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Viad during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Viad by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Viad during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Viad during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VVI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Viad in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of VVI opened at $40.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $836.18 million, a PE ratio of -24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. Viad Corp has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $52.72.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

