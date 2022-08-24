Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 44,354 Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 44,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Grab by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 151,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 93,649 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in Grab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,151,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Grab by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 142,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.
Grab Stock Performance
Shares of GRAB opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $13.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.36. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Grab Profile
Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grab (GRAB)
- Are Ocugen or Amarin Good Penny Stocks to Buy?
- Are These 2 Fintechs A Buy After Q2 Earnings?
- Is Fisker Ready to Re-Emerge as the Tesla Killer?
- Chipotle is Cooking Up Another Run at $2,000
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Lifted By Institutional Shift
Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.