Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 44,354 Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 44,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Grab by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 151,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 93,649 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in Grab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,151,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Grab by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 142,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Grab Stock Performance

Shares of GRAB opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $13.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.36. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grab Profile

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GRAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $3.80 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Grab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.04 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Grab in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.20 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.55.

(Get Rating)

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Articles

