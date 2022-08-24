Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) by 94.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541,601 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,575,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,024 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Payoneer Global by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,193,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,474,000 after buying an additional 27,388 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 167.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,807,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,969 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,767,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,584,000 after purchasing an additional 283,993 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 117,580.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,119,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,187 shares during the period. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYO. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Payoneer Global to $8.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Payoneer Global to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

In other Payoneer Global news, CRO Robert Kl Clarkson sold 112,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $602,351.15. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 1,025,582 shares in the company, valued at $5,486,863.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Payoneer Global news, CRO Robert Kl Clarkson sold 112,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $602,351.15. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 1,025,582 shares in the company, valued at $5,486,863.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott H. Galit sold 98,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $668,344.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,548,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,527,392.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 265,837 shares of company stock worth $1,644,438. 6.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Payoneer Global stock opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 627.00 and a beta of 1.30. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $10.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $148.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.48 million. Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 1.20%. Payoneer Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

