Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $150,000 Stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) by 83.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,301 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,109,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,314,000 after buying an additional 506,087 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $806,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 237,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 87,578 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $689,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARR opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.69. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $11.18.

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 89.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.53%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -96.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

