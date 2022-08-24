Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $61,000 Stock Holdings in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) by 83.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,977 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLQT. Abrams Bison Investments LLC lifted its stake in SelectQuote by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in SelectQuote by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,387,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,571,000 after purchasing an additional 24,875 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in SelectQuote by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 376,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 17,896 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in SelectQuote during the fourth quarter worth about $2,793,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SelectQuote by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the period. 81.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SLQT opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $15.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51. The company has a current ratio of 10.36, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SelectQuote currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.56.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance policies to consumers from various insurance carriers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

