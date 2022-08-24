Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) by 92.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,383 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sema4 were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Sema4 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000.

In other news, CFO Isaac Ro sold 20,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $40,287.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,641.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,905 shares of company stock worth $53,708.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SMFR shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Sema4 from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Sema4 to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sema4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Sema4 from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sema4 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.70.

Shares of NASDAQ SMFR opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. Sema4 Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $422.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.27.

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

