Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,775 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in QuinStreet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in QuinStreet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QuinStreet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

QuinStreet Trading Up 0.2 %

QuinStreet Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $688.92 million, a PE ratio of -139.65 and a beta of 1.02. QuinStreet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $19.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.06.

(Get Rating)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.