Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Separately, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starry Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STRY has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Starry Group in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Starry Group in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Starry Group in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Starry Group in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Starry Group in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.79.

Starry Group Price Performance

STRY stock opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. Starry Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $10.90.

Starry Group (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starry Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Starry Group

In other news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total value of $402,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 757,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,298.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 293,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,397,133.

About Starry Group

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

