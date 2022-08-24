Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 613 Shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,523 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mesabi Trust were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mesabi Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,248 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Mesabi Trust by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Mesabi Trust by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 20,750 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mesabi Trust by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mad River Investors grew its holdings in Mesabi Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 192,625 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

Mesabi Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE MSB opened at $29.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.34. Mesabi Trust has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $37.36.

Mesabi Trust Cuts Dividend

Mesabi Trust ( NYSE:MSB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The mining company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a return on equity of 215.75% and a net margin of 96.77%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th.

Mesabi Trust Company Profile

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

