Videndum (LON:VID) PT Raised to GBX 1,735

Videndum (LON:VID – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,590 ($19.21) to GBX 1,735 ($20.96) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Videndum in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Videndum alerts:

Videndum Trading Up 0.3 %

LON:VID opened at GBX 1,455 ($17.58) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £672.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,645.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.82, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,334.73. Videndum has a 12-month low of GBX 1,202 ($14.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,545.52 ($18.67).

Videndum Company Profile

Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Videndum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Videndum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.