VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Beat Kahli Acquires 10,000 Shares

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) Director Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.74 per share, with a total value of $97,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,010,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,797,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 19th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $98,900.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $97,100.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $95,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $93,000.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $90,600.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.09 per share, with a total value of $90,900.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.07 per share, with a total value of $90,700.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Beat Kahli purchased 10,870 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $105,765.10.

On Friday, July 29th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.52 per share, with a total value of $95,200.00.

VOXX International Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of VOXX stock opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.73. VOXX International Co. has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $13.41. The company has a market capitalization of $232.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VOXX International ( NASDAQ:VOXX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $128.73 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VOXX shares. TheStreet downgraded VOXX International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. DA Davidson cut their price target on VOXX International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised VOXX International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Institutional Trading of VOXX International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in VOXX International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VOXX International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VOXX International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in VOXX International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VOXX International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

VOXX International Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

