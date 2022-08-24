W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Bought by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 76.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.80.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $86.13 on Wednesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.059 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 154.18%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

