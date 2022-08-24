Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 49.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Covea Finance purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCN opened at $140.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.16. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $145.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $570,342.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,360.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WCN. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

