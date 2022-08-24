Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,006 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $5,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WCN. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Covea Finance bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.25.

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.4 %

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

NYSE WCN opened at $140.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.16. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.50 and a 12 month high of $145.62. The company has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.38, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $570,342.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.