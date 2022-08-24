Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Shares Gap Down to $8.85

Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.85, but opened at $8.33. Weber shares last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 26,326 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on WEBR shares. Bank of America downgraded Weber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Weber from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Weber from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Weber to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Weber from $8.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.61.

Get Weber alerts:

Weber Trading Up 2.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.83.

Insider Activity at Weber

Weber ( NYSE:WEBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.34). Weber had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $527.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.17 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Weber Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Weber news, insider Hans-Jurgen Herr sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $386,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 376,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,654.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Weber by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Weber during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weber by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weber by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weber by 783.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 69,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

About Weber

(Get Rating)

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.