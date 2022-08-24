Westpac Banking Corp Sells 567 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,099,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 10.1% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $133.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $108.22 and a 1 year high of $140.23.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.31%.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at $467,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at $467,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $377,899.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,574.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $828,321 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DTE. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.36.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

