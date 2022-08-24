WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 86.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,875 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXRH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, insider Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $156,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $156,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total value of $322,014.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,453.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,435. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 0.1 %

TXRH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.32.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $89.89 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.58 and a twelve month high of $97.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

See Also

