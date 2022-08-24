WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.07% of Trustmark worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Trustmark in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 22.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trustmark in the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Trustmark in the first quarter valued at about $635,000. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price target on Trustmark from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $32.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.87. Trustmark Co. has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $35.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.40.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $168.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.20 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 17.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

