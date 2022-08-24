WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 613 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $883,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $210,000. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.4% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 22.6% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 43,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 7,978 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 6.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Nu Skin Enterprises

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $45,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,388.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 5,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $275,972.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,692.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $45,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,388.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,018 shares of company stock worth $4,523,112 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

NYSE:NUS opened at $42.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $56.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.37%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.