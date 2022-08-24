WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 619 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

NDSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $239.17 on Wednesday. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $194.89 and a 52-week high of $272.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.44.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $662.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

