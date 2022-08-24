X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:XFOR)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Sunday, August 21st. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.31). The consensus estimate for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.71) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on XFOR. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $8.50 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X4 Pharmaceuticals

XFOR stock opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $71.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.86. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $6.18.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XFOR. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.