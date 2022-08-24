Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.83.

YMAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush cut their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of YMAB opened at $17.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average of $12.60. The company has a market cap of $743.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.16. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $34.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $10.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 338.68% and a negative return on equity of 79.40%. Y-mAbs Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. Analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 11,469 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,296,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25,615 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,237,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 248.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.