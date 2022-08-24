Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 177.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,220 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,365 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Yelp were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Yelp in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,546 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,058 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $171,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 320,913 shares in the company, valued at $9,168,484.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,058 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,605 shares of company stock worth $864,430 in the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yelp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $34.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.22. Yelp Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $41.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.30 and a beta of 1.59.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The local business review company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Yelp had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $298.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Yelp’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yelp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Yelp Profile

(Get Rating)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

