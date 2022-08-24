Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $190.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZM. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $115.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $107.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.58.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 16.5 %

Shares of ZM opened at $81.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.56. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of -0.61. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $79.03 and a 52-week high of $357.93.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $262,372.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,531 shares in the company, valued at $7,697,753.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $683,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $262,372.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697,753.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,223 shares of company stock worth $5,380,981. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zoom Video Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

