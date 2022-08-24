Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $115.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.58.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 16.5 %

NASDAQ ZM opened at $81.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of -0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.56. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $79.03 and a twelve month high of $357.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $727,687.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total value of $216,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,922,742.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $727,687.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,223 shares of company stock valued at $5,380,981 over the last quarter. 11.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zoom Video Communications

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile



Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

